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5.3
Kinoafisha
Films
Teacher of the Year
5.3
Teacher of the Year
, 2014
Teacher of the Year
USA / Comedy, Drama / 18+
About
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Stills
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5.3
Synopsis
Surrounded by the eccentric faculty of Truman High School, Mitch Carter wins the California Teacher of the Year award and immediately receives a tempting offer that may force him to leave his job.
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Cast
Matt Letscher
Mitch Carter
Keegan-Michael Key
Ronald Douche
Larry Joe Campbell
Marv Collins
Jamie Kaler
Steven Queeg
Sunny Mabrey
Kate Carter
Jason Sklar
Lowell Hammer
Randy Sklar
Clive Hammer
Tamlyn Tomita
Vivian Lew
Brenda Strong
Ellen Behr
Caitlin Carmichael
Sierra Carter
Director
Jason Strouse
Writer
Jason Strouse
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 22 minutes
Production year
2014
World premiere
19 May 2015
Release date
19 May 2015
USA
Production
Lower Merion Productions
Also known as
Teacher of the Year, O melhor professor, Professor do Ano, Учитель года
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Film rating
5.3
Rate
10
votes
5.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 25 December 2023
Stills
Quotes
Eric Sanders
I swear to god, I would give back *half* my salary if they would let me *punch* a parent once a year.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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