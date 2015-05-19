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Poster of Teacher of the Year
5.3
Kinoafisha Films Teacher of the Year
5.3

Teacher of the Year

, 2014
Teacher of the Year
USA / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Teacher of the Year
5.3

Synopsis

Surrounded by the eccentric faculty of Truman High School, Mitch Carter wins the California Teacher of the Year award and immediately receives a tempting offer that may force him to leave his job.

Cast

Matt Letscher
Mitch Carter
Keegan-Michael Key
Keegan-Michael Key
Ronald Douche
Larry Joe Campbell
Marv Collins
Jamie Kaler
Steven Queeg
Sunny Mabrey
Kate Carter
Jason Sklar
Lowell Hammer
Randy Sklar
Clive Hammer
Tamlyn Tomita
Vivian Lew
Brenda Strong
Brenda Strong
Ellen Behr
Caitlin Carmichael
Caitlin Carmichael
Sierra Carter
Director Jason Strouse
Writer Jason Strouse
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 19 May 2015
Release date
19 May 2015 USA
Production Lower Merion Productions
Also known as
Teacher of the Year, O melhor professor, Professor do Ano, Учитель года

Film rating

5.3
Rate 10 votes
5.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 25 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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