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2.8
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Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle
2.8
Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle
, 2018
Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle
India / Action, Comedy / 18+
About
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2.8
Synopsis
Dev (Rajniesh) is an Assistant Director working in television serials and aspires to direct a film. He approaches Raj Chopra( Krushna Abhishek), a superstar actor with his story. Raj Chopra...
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Cast
Rajneesh Duggal
Dev D
Nazia Hussain
Ragini
Krishna Abhishek
Raj Chopra
Mukul Dev
Arvind Hudda 'Aaru Bhaai'
Deepshikha Nagpal
Sulochana Arvind Hudda
Nancy Marwah
Salma
Khayali Saharan
Sunder
Sunil Pal
Nawaab
Aman Verma
Guddu Rangeela
Vineet Sharma
Inspector
Director
Vinod Tiwari
Writer
Vandana Tiwari
Composer
Anamik Chauhan
,
Vijay Verma
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 5 minutes
Production year
2018
World premiere
13 July 2018
Release date
13 July 2018
India
U
Production
Nostrum Entertainment
Also known as
Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle, Dragoste în Goa
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Film rating
2.8
Rate
10
votes
2.8
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 13 February 2023
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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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