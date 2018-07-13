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Poster of Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle
2.8
Kinoafisha Films Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle
2.8

Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle

, 2018
Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle
India / Action, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle
2.8

Synopsis

Dev (Rajniesh) is an Assistant Director working in television serials and aspires to direct a film. He approaches Raj Chopra( Krushna Abhishek), a superstar actor with his story. Raj Chopra...

Cast

Rajneesh Duggal
Dev D
Nazia Hussain
Ragini
Krishna Abhishek
Raj Chopra
Mukul Dev
Arvind Hudda 'Aaru Bhaai'
Deepshikha Nagpal
Sulochana Arvind Hudda
Nancy Marwah
Salma
Khayali Saharan
Sunder
Sunil Pal
Nawaab
Aman Verma
Guddu Rangeela
Vineet Sharma
Inspector
Director Vinod Tiwari
Writer Vandana Tiwari
Composer Anamik Chauhan, Vijay Verma
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 5 minutes
Production year 2018
World premiere 13 July 2018
Release date
13 July 2018 India U
Production Nostrum Entertainment
Also known as
Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle, Dragoste în Goa

Film rating

2.8
Rate 10 votes
2.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 13 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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