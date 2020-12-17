Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
6.4
Kinoafisha
Films
Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020
6.4
Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020
, 2020
Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020
USA / Musical, Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Posters
6.4
Synopsis
Inspired by the viral success of Tony-winner Laura Benanti's #sunshinesongs, this feel-good docu-special spotlights a talented group of high school seniors as they give show-stopping performances from home to capture their 2020 experiences.
Expand
Cast
Laura Benanti
Self - Host
Alana Bright
Self
Jeffrey Cornelius
Self
Elizabeth Raquel Ramirez
Self
Fischer Barnett
Self
Meredith Reitz
Dancer
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
52 minutes
Production year
2020
Online premiere
17 December 2020
World premiere
17 December 2020
Also known as
Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020
More
Film rating
6.4
Rate
10
votes
6.3
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Bear Country
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Thriller, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree