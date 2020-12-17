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Poster of Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020
6.4

Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020

, 2020
Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020
USA / Musical, Documentary / 18+
Poster of Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020
6.4

Synopsis

Inspired by the viral success of Tony-winner Laura Benanti's #sunshinesongs, this feel-good docu-special spotlights a talented group of high school seniors as they give show-stopping performances from home to capture their 2020 experiences.

Cast

Laura Benanti
Laura Benanti
Self - Host
Alana Bright
Self
Jeffrey Cornelius
Self
Elizabeth Raquel Ramirez
Self
Fischer Barnett
Self
Meredith Reitz
Dancer
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 52 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 17 December 2020
World premiere 17 December 2020
Also known as
Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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