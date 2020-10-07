The rise and fall of prominent New York sports radio personality Craig Carton. Through a series of candid interviews with Carton, the film reveals how the radio host’s secret insatiable gambling addiction, financed by an illicit ticket-broking business, brought his career to a sudden halt when he was arrested by FBI agents and charged with conspiracy, wire fraud, and securities fraud in 2017.
Wild Card: The Downfall of a Radio Loudmouth, Jokker: raadiolõugaja allakäik, Star la radio: grandoare și decadență, Una mala apuesta: La perdición de Craig Carton, Wild Card: A queda de um falastrão do rádio, Wild Card: Egy nagyszájú rádiós bukása, 名嘴的賭局
Film rating
6.2
Rate10 votes
6.2IMDb
Updated 22 November 2024
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.