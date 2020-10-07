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Poster of Wild Card: The Downfall of a Radio Loudmouth
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Wild Card: The Downfall of a Radio Loudmouth
6.2

Wild Card: The Downfall of a Radio Loudmouth

, 2020
Wild Card: The Downfall of a Radio Loudmouth
USA / Documentary, Sport / 18+
Poster of Wild Card: The Downfall of a Radio Loudmouth
6.2

Synopsis

The rise and fall of prominent New York sports radio personality Craig Carton. Through a series of candid interviews with Carton, the film reveals how the radio host’s secret insatiable gambling addiction, financed by an illicit ticket-broking business, brought his career to a sudden halt when he was arrested by FBI agents and charged with conspiracy, wire fraud, and securities fraud in 2017.

Cast

Craig Carton
Self
Chris Christie
Self
Boomer Esiason
Self
Director Martin Dunn, Marie McGovern
Composer Erik Blicker, Glenn Schloss
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 16 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 15 October 2020
World premiere 7 October 2020
Production HBO Sports, StreetSmartVideo
Also known as
Wild Card: The Downfall of a Radio Loudmouth, Jokker: raadiolõugaja allakäik, Star la radio: grandoare și decadență, Una mala apuesta: La perdición de Craig Carton, Wild Card: A queda de um falastrão do rádio, Wild Card: Egy nagyszájú rádiós bukása, 名嘴的賭局

Film rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Updated 22 November 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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