A documentary that paints a remarkable picture of America and how the rise of civic and economic reinvention is transforming small cities and towns across the country. Based on journalists James and Deborah Fallows' book Our Towns: A 100,000-Mile Journey into the Heart of America, the film spotlights local initiatives and explores how a sense of community and common language of change can help people and towns find a different path to the future.
Cast
Deborah Fallows
Self
Jim Fallows
Self
DirectorSteven Ascher, Jeanne Jordan
WriterJim Fallows, Deborah Fallows, Steven Ascher, Jeanne Jordan