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Poster of Our Towns
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Our Towns
6.4

Our Towns

, 2021
Our Towns
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Our Towns
6.4

Synopsis

A documentary that paints a remarkable picture of America and how the rise of civic and economic reinvention is transforming small cities and towns across the country. Based on journalists James and Deborah Fallows' book Our Towns: A 100,000-Mile Journey into the Heart of America, the film spotlights local initiatives and explores how a sense of community and common language of change can help people and towns find a different path to the future.

Cast

Deborah Fallows
Self
Jim Fallows
Self
Director Steven Ascher, Jeanne Jordan
Writer Jim Fallows, Deborah Fallows, Steven Ascher, Jeanne Jordan
Composer Andreas Bjørck, Sheldon Mirowitz
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2021
World premiere 13 April 2021
Production HBO Documentary Films, West City Films
Also known as
Our Towns, Meie linnad, Наші міста, 小鎮新生

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Updated 6 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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