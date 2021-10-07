New Zealand / Documentary, History, Thriller / 18+
6.8
Synopsis
On 5th September 1981, a group of women came together to change the world. These women marched from Wales to Berkshire to protest over nuclear weapons being kept at RAF Greenham Common. The Greenham Common Women’s Peace Camp that followed, challenged world leaders, altering the course of history and went on to inspire millions as the world’s first and biggest female-only demonstration, preceded only by the suffragettes.
Cast
Karmen Thomas
Self - Greenham Woman
Peggy Seeger
Self - Musician & Greenham Woman
Rebecca Johnson
Self - Greenham Woman
Chris Drake
Self - Greenham Woman
Catherine Fitzpatrick
Self - Russian Translator & Research Director Human Rights Watch 1980-1990 (Formerly US Helsinki Watch)
David Fairhall
Self - Defence Correspondent, The Guardian
Jean McCollister
Self - Peace Activist
Olga Medvedev
Self - Group for Trust Member
Lynette Edwell
Self - Greenham Woman & Local Resident
Fran De'Ath
Self - Greenham Woman
DirectorBriar March
WriterBryn Evans, Brendan Donovan, Briar March, Matthew Metcalfe