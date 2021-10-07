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Poster of Mothers of the Revolution
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Mothers of the Revolution
6.8

Mothers of the Revolution

, 2021
Mothers of the Revolution
New Zealand / Documentary, History, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Mothers of the Revolution
6.8

Synopsis

On 5th September 1981, a group of women came together to change the world. These women marched from Wales to Berkshire to protest over nuclear weapons being kept at RAF Greenham Common. The Greenham Common Women’s Peace Camp that followed, challenged world leaders, altering the course of history and went on to inspire millions as the world’s first and biggest female-only demonstration, preceded only by the suffragettes.

Cast

Karmen Thomas
Self - Greenham Woman
Peggy Seeger
Self - Musician & Greenham Woman
Rebecca Johnson
Self - Greenham Woman
Chris Drake
Self - Greenham Woman
Catherine Fitzpatrick
Self - Russian Translator & Research Director Human Rights Watch 1980-1990 (Formerly US Helsinki Watch)
David Fairhall
Self - Defence Correspondent, The Guardian
Jean McCollister
Self - Peace Activist
Olga Medvedev
Self - Group for Trust Member
Lynette Edwell
Self - Greenham Woman & Local Resident
Fran De'Ath
Self - Greenham Woman
Director Briar March
Writer Bryn Evans, Brendan Donovan, Briar March, Matthew Metcalfe
Composer Lachlan Anderson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country New Zealand
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 18 October 2021
World premiere 7 October 2021
Worldwide Gross $17,610
Production General Film Corporation
Also known as
Mothers of the Revolution, Kvinnokamp mot kärnvapen, M♀thers of the Revolution

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Updated 6 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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