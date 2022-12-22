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Poster of Projapati
7.9
Kinoafisha Films Projapati
7.9

Projapati

, 2022
Projapati
India / Drama / 18+
Poster of Projapati
7.9

Synopsis

A retired 65-year widower, Gaur Chakraborty lives alone as his son, Joy, a wedding planner running his own business, has a very busy schedule.

Cast

Dev
Joy Chakraborty
Mithun Chakraborty
Mithun Chakraborty
Gour Chakraborty
Koneenica Banerjee
Rumi
Biswanath Basu
Bishu
Ambarish Bhattacharya
Swapan
Koushani Mukherjee
Jayashri Sen
Mamata Shankar
Kusum Sen
Shweta Bhattacharya
Mala
Arijit Bhusan Bagchi
Local Club Member
Kharaj Mukherjee
(cameo) Gour's neighbour
Director Avijit Sen
Writer Subhadeep Das
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 22 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 22 December 2022
Release date
22 December 2022 India
3 February 2023 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $5,040
Production Bengal Talkies, Dev Entertainment Ventures
Also known as
Projapati

Film rating

7.9
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Updated 31 January 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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