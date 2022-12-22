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7.9
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Projapati
7.9
Projapati
, 2022
Projapati
India / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.9
Synopsis
A retired 65-year widower, Gaur Chakraborty lives alone as his son, Joy, a wedding planner running his own business, has a very busy schedule.
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Cast
Dev
Joy Chakraborty
Mithun Chakraborty
Gour Chakraborty
Koneenica Banerjee
Rumi
Biswanath Basu
Bishu
Ambarish Bhattacharya
Swapan
Koushani Mukherjee
Jayashri Sen
Mamata Shankar
Kusum Sen
Shweta Bhattacharya
Mala
Arijit Bhusan Bagchi
Local Club Member
Kharaj Mukherjee
(cameo) Gour's neighbour
Director
Avijit Sen
Writer
Subhadeep Das
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 22 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
22 December 2022
Release date
22 December 2022
India
3 February 2023
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$5,040
Production
Bengal Talkies, Dev Entertainment Ventures
Also known as
Projapati
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Film rating
7.9
Rate
10
votes
7.4
IMDb
Updated 31 January 2023
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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