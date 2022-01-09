An 18-year-old begins dating a charming 50-year-old man who treats her to shopping sprees and fancy restaurants, creating a huge rift with her mother. Mom’s instincts prove right when the man becomes psychologically manipulative, turning the girl into an emotional prisoner in his mansiIon.
Prisoner of Love, Trapped by My Sugar Daddy, Gefährliche Liebe, My Sugardaddy - Gefährliche Liebe, Piégée par mon sugar daddy, Prigioniera d'amore, Prisionera del amor, Rabul ejtő szerelem, Затворник на любовта, 愛の囚人 プリズナー・オブ・ラブ, 豪宅囚愛, My Sugardaddy Gefaehrliche Liebe
Film rating
4.4
Rate10 votes
4.4IMDb
Updated 25 December 2023
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.