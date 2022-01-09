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Poster of Prisoner of Love
4.4
Kinoafisha Films Prisoner of Love
4.4

Prisoner of Love

, 2022
Prisoner of Love
USA / Thriller / 18+
Poster of Prisoner of Love
4.4

Synopsis

An 18-year-old begins dating a charming 50-year-old man who treats her to shopping sprees and fancy restaurants, creating a huge rift with her mother. Mom’s instincts prove right when the man becomes psychologically manipulative, turning the girl into an emotional prisoner in his mansiIon.

Cast

Katie Kelley
Carly Bragg
Ryan Francis
Brent Cundey
Tiffany Montgomery
Sarah Bragg
James Hyde
Kyle Smithford
Ashton Leigh
Joanie
Heather Lynn Harris
Mel Bradley
Michael Wagemann
Michael Bragg
Josh Davis
Club Patron
Corrynn Englerth
Laura
Lindsay Korman
Amanda James
Director Lindsay Korman
Writer Casey Bose, Dave Hickey
Composer David Bateman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 6 June 2024
World premiere 9 January 2022
Production RNR Media, Reel One Entertainment
Also known as
Prisoner of Love, Trapped by My Sugar Daddy, Gefährliche Liebe, My Sugardaddy - Gefährliche Liebe, Piégée par mon sugar daddy, Prigioniera d'amore, Prisionera del amor, Rabul ejtő szerelem, Затворник на любовта, 愛の囚人 プリズナー・オブ・ラブ, 豪宅囚愛, My Sugardaddy Gefaehrliche Liebe

Film rating

4.4
Rate 10 votes
4.4 IMDb
Updated 25 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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