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Poster of Spring Awakening: Those You've Known
8.0
Kinoafisha Films Spring Awakening: Those You've Known
8.0

Spring Awakening: Those You've Known

, 2022
Spring Awakening: Those You've Known
USA / Documentary, Musical / 18+
Poster of Spring Awakening: Those You've Known
8.0

Synopsis

Fifteen years after the smash, Tony-winning Broadway run of "Spring Awakening," the original cast and creative team reunite for a spectacular, one-night only reunion concert to benefit The Actors Fund. Chronicling their whirlwind journey back to the stage, this documentary follows the players as they reconnect and rediscover the beauty and timelessness of the hit musical.

Cast

Jonathan Groff
Jonathan Groff
Self
Lea Michele
Lea Michele
Self
John Gallagher Jr.
John Gallagher Jr.
Self
Skylar Astin
Skylar Astin
Self
Lilli Cooper
Self
Lauren Pritchard
Self
Gerard Canonico
Self
Jennifer Damiano
Self
Christine Estabrook
Self
Gideon Glick
Self
Director Michael John Warren
Writer Steven Sater
Composer Duncan Sheik
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 19 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 3 May 2022
World premiere 3 May 2022
Production RadicalMedia
Also known as
Spring Awakening: Those You've Known, O Despertar da Primavera: Velhos Conhecidos, Przebudzenie wiosny: Ci, których znałeś, Spring Awakening: Cei pe care i-ai cunoscut, Весеннее пробуждение: Те, кого ты знал, O Despertar da Primavera: As Pessoas que Encontramos

Film rating

8.0
Rate 11 votes
7.9 IMDb
Updated 24 January 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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