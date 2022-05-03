Fifteen years after the smash, Tony-winning Broadway run of "Spring Awakening," the original cast and creative team reunite for a spectacular, one-night only reunion concert to benefit The Actors Fund. Chronicling their whirlwind journey back to the stage, this documentary follows the players as they reconnect and rediscover the beauty and timelessness of the hit musical.
Spring Awakening: Those You've Known, O Despertar da Primavera: Velhos Conhecidos, Przebudzenie wiosny: Ci, których znałeś, Spring Awakening: Cei pe care i-ai cunoscut, Весеннее пробуждение: Те, кого ты знал, O Despertar da Primavera: As Pessoas que Encontramos
Film rating
8.0
Rate11 votes
7.9IMDb
Updated 24 January 2023
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.