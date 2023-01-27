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7.4
Kinoafisha
Films
Пустая церковь
7.4
Пустая церковь
, 2022
Пустая церковь
Belarus / Drama / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
Posters
7.4
Cast
Anton Zhukov
Kolya
Marina Poddubnaya
Natasha
Anzhelika Barchan
Alesya
Julianna Mihnevich
Mama Alesi
Maksim Braginetz
Andrey
Vladimir Bozhkov
Boris
Mikhail Kaminsky
Vladimir
Sergey Vlasov
Dalnoboyshchik Misha
Aleksandr Zhdanovich
Filipp
Anton Zhukov
Kolya
Director
Maks Maksimov
Writer
Aleksey Sheyn
Composer
Sergey Chernyak
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Belarus
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
27 January 2023
World premiere
27 January 2023
Also known as
Pustaya tserkov, Пустая церковь
More
Film rating
7.4
Rate
13
votes
7.1
IMDb
Updated 25 February 2023
Stills
Showtimes
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