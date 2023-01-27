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Poster of Пустая церковь
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Пустая церковь
7.4

Пустая церковь

, 2022
Пустая церковь
Belarus / Drama / 18+
Poster of Пустая церковь
7.4

Cast

Anton Zhukov
Anton Zhukov
Kolya
Marina Poddubnaya
Natasha
Anzhelika Barchan
Alesya
Julianna Mihnevich
Julianna Mihnevich
Mama Alesi
Maksim Braginetz
Maksim Braginetz
Andrey
Vladimir Bozhkov
Boris
Mikhail Kaminsky
Vladimir
Sergey Vlasov
Sergey Vlasov
Dalnoboyshchik Misha
Aleksandr Zhdanovich
Filipp
Anton Zhukov
Kolya
Director Maks Maksimov
Writer Aleksey Sheyn
Composer Sergey Chernyak
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Belarus
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 27 January 2023
World premiere 27 January 2023
Also known as
Pustaya tserkov, Пустая церковь

Film rating

7.4
Rate 13 votes
7.1 IMDb
Updated 25 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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