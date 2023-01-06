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Poster of Kutch Express
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Kutch Express
6.9

Kutch Express

, 2023
Kutch Express
India / Drama, Family / 18+
Poster of Kutch Express
6.9

Synopsis

Your life is perfect with your family and husband. But when this perfect life is just an illusion, where else do you seek solace?

Cast

Manasi Parekh Gohil
Monghi
Dharmendra Gohil
Dharmesh
Viraf Patel
Madan
Ratna Pathak Shah
Baiji
Darsheel Safary
Avinash
Heena Varde
Mamta
Reeva Rachh
Stuti
Kumkum Das
Shobhna
Margi Desai
Kanku
Bhumika Barot
Jivi
Director Viral Shah
Writer Karan Bhanushali, Rahul Mallick, Raam Mori, Viraf Patel
Composer Sachin-Jigar, Sachin Sanghvi, Jigar Saraiya
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 14 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 6 January 2023
Release date
6 January 2023 India U
Budget 35,000,000 INR
Worldwide Gross $788
Production Soul Sutra
Also known as
Kutch Express

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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