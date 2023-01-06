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6.9
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Kutch Express
6.9
Kutch Express
, 2023
Kutch Express
India / Drama, Family / 18+
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Filming locations
6.9
Synopsis
Your life is perfect with your family and husband. But when this perfect life is just an illusion, where else do you seek solace?
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Cast
Manasi Parekh Gohil
Monghi
Dharmendra Gohil
Dharmesh
Viraf Patel
Madan
Ratna Pathak Shah
Baiji
Darsheel Safary
Avinash
Heena Varde
Mamta
Reeva Rachh
Stuti
Kumkum Das
Shobhna
Margi Desai
Kanku
Bhumika Barot
Jivi
Director
Viral Shah
Writer
Karan Bhanushali
,
Rahul Mallick
,
Raam Mori
,
Viraf Patel
Composer
Sachin-Jigar
,
Sachin Sanghvi
,
Jigar Saraiya
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 14 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
6 January 2023
Release date
6 January 2023
India
U
Budget
35,000,000 INR
Worldwide Gross
$788
Production
Soul Sutra
Also known as
Kutch Express
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Film rating
6.9
Rate
10
votes
7
IMDb
Showtimes
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