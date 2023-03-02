Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Stairway to Heaven
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Stairway to Heaven

Stairway to Heaven

Taevatrepp 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

With his last breath Uu's friend entrusts him, with the secret of how to go to the past. Uu is an engineer and doesn't believe in miracles, but the trick works. In the past there is a pleasant, eternal summer, long hair, girls and Jenkki chewing gum. In his real life, it is autumn, his friends are bitter, the girls are married and his father is seriously ill. At the end of the day, however, Uu has to decide in which time to live his life - in the summer of the past or in the autumn of the present.
Country Estonia
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 2 March 2023
Release date
3 March 2023 Estonia
Production Filmivabrik
Also known as
Taevatrepp, Kāpnes uz debesīm, Stairway to Heaven
Director
Mart Kivastik
Cast
Mait Malmsten
Timotheus Sammul
Raivo Trass
Ivo Uukkivi
Rita Raave
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.4
Rate 14 votes
6.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more