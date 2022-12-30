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7.2
Kinoafisha
Films
Kakkipada
7.2
Kakkipada
, 2022
Kakkipada
India / Action / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.2
Synopsis
An eight year-old girl is killed by a drug-addict who happens to be an influential personality. Will the girl get justice? Will the police be able to maintain law and order while handling a high profile case?
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Cast
Sarath Kumar
Ameer
Niranjan
Akshay
Sujith Shanker
Mohanan
Aradhya Ann
Sheethal
Maala Parvathi
Sinoj Varghese
Bomber 1
Chandhunadh
Manikandan R. Achari
Vinod Sagar
Suresh
Shailaja Ambu
Director
Shebi Chowghat
Writer
Shebi Chowghat
,
Sheji Valiyakath
Composer
Jassie Gift
,
Ronnie Raphael
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 0 minute
Production year
2022
World premiere
30 December 2022
Release date
30 December 2022
India
12 January 2023
UAE
18TC
Production
S V Productions
Also known as
Kakkipada
More
Film rating
7.2
Rate
10
votes
5.5
IMDb
Updated 10 January 2023
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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