Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Kakkipada
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Kakkipada
7.2

Kakkipada

, 2022
Kakkipada
India / Action / 18+
Poster of Kakkipada
7.2

Synopsis

An eight year-old girl is killed by a drug-addict who happens to be an influential personality. Will the girl get justice? Will the police be able to maintain law and order while handling a high profile case?

Cast

Sarath Kumar
Ameer
Niranjan
Akshay
Sujith Shanker
Mohanan
Aradhya Ann
Sheethal
Maala Parvathi
Sinoj Varghese
Bomber 1
Chandhunadh
Manikandan R. Achari
Vinod Sagar
Suresh
Shailaja Ambu
Director Shebi Chowghat
Writer Shebi Chowghat, Sheji Valiyakath
Composer Jassie Gift, Ronnie Raphael
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2022
World premiere 30 December 2022
Release date
30 December 2022 India
12 January 2023 UAE 18TC
Production S V Productions
Also known as
Kakkipada

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
5.5 IMDb
Updated 10 January 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Motor City
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Deep Water
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Moshenniki
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Parallel Tales
Parallel Tales
2026, France / Belgium / Italy / USA / Saudi Arabia, Crime, Drama, Detective
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more