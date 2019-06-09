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Poster of Motherload
7.9
Kinoafisha Films Motherload
7.9

Motherload

, 2019
Motherload
Australia, Germany, Ghana, Nicaragua, Great Britain, USA / Biography, Documentary, History / 18+
Poster of Motherload
7.9

Synopsis

Documentary about a new mom's quest to understand and promote the cargo bike movement in a gas-powered, digital and divided world.
Director Liz Canning
Writer Liz Canning
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Australia / Germany / Ghana / Nicaragua / Great Britain / USA
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 2019
World premiere 9 June 2019
Release date
9 June 2019 Canada 18A
Also known as
Motherload

Film rating

7.9
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
Updated 6 January 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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