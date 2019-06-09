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Motherload
7.9
Motherload
, 2019
Motherload
Australia, Germany, Ghana, Nicaragua, Great Britain, USA / Biography, Documentary, History / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.9
Synopsis
Documentary about a new mom's quest to understand and promote the cargo bike movement in a gas-powered, digital and divided world.
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Director
Liz Canning
Writer
Liz Canning
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Australia / Germany / Ghana / Nicaragua / Great Britain / USA
Runtime
1 hour 21 minutes
Production year
2019
World premiere
9 June 2019
Release date
9 June 2019
Canada
18A
Also known as
Motherload
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Film rating
7.9
Rate
10
votes
7.6
IMDb
Updated 6 January 2023
Showtimes
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