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Poster of 12 Paces Without a Head
5.4
Kinoafisha Films 12 Paces Without a Head
5.4

12 Paces Without a Head

, 2009
12 Meter ohne Kopf
Germany / Adventure, Biography, Comedy / 18+
Poster of 12 Paces Without a Head
5.4

Synopsis

The era of the feared sea pirates Klaus Störtebeker and Gödeke Michels is coming to an end. After a long period with no booty at last a bulging ship appears on the horizon. However, Störtebeker is badly wounded in the attempted capture and the pirates suffer ignominious defeat. Not only their ship is down the drain - Störtebeker himself is suddenly plagued by anxiety and doubt about his very existence as a pirate. He is drawn to the beautiful country girl Bille, while Michels gets rebuffed by the friesian princess Okka. In the very moment that the crew have mutinied and co-captain Michels is literally at the end of his tether, they discover on board their ramshackle old tub a most unique wonder weapon. Glory days are quickly revived - until the mighty Hanse consolidate their power and weaponry and go to war against the pirates. Störtebeker and Michels are forced to decide: To live as a farmer or to die as a pirate.

Cast

Ronald Zehrfeld
Ronald Zehrfeld
Klaus Störtebeker
Matthias Schweighofer
Matthias Schweighofer
Gödeke Michels
Oliver Bröcker
Lupe
Hinnerk Schönemann
Keule
Ferris MC
Beule
Jacob Matschenz
Jacob Matschenz
Nolle
Jana Pallaske
Jana Pallaske
Okka
Franziska Wulf
Bille
Devid Striesow
Simon von Utrecht
Peter Kurth
Peter Kurth
Keno Tom Brooke
Director Sven Taddicken
Writer Matthias Pacht, Sven Taddicken
Composer Christoph Blaser, Steffen Kahles
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 10 December 2009
Release date
10 December 2009 Germany 12
27 July 2012 Spain
20 May 2011 USA
Worldwide Gross $2,366
Production Wüste Film, Warner Bros., Magnolia Filmproduktion
Also known as
12 Meter ohne Kopf, 12 Paces Without a Head, 12 Pasos sin Cabeza, la Leyenda de un Pirata, 12 метров без головы, Red Gallion, Red Gallion : La légende du Corsaire Rouge, Red Gallion: La légende du Corsaire Rouge, パイレーツ・オブ・バルティック 12人の呪われた海賊, 波罗的海海盗, Zwölf Meter ohne Kopf

Film rating

5.4
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5.4 IMDb
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Updated 26 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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