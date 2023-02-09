Menu
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 9 February 2023
Release date
9 February 2023 Russia НМГ Кинопрокат
Budget 150,000,000 RUR
Worldwide Gross $1,518,473
Production Ilya Muromets
Also known as
Byt, To Be, Быть
Director
Aleksandr Kovtunets
Cast
Oleg Gaas
Dmitriy Vlaskin
Margarita Abroskina
Fedor Dobronravov
Aleksandr Kovtunets
Film rating

5.4
Rate 62 votes
4 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  3424 In the Comedy genre  953 In films of Russia  558
Film Reviews
Николай Брегович 8 February 2023, 10:16
Супер фильм ) Очень понравился!
Ирина Куликова 12 February 2023, 14:22
Потеряла время. Начало интересное, а дальше полный бред. Не советую, фильм без сюжета.
Byt - trailer
Byt Trailer
