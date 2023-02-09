Menu
5.4
IMDb Rating: 4
In overall ranking
3424
In the Comedy genre
953
In films of Russia
558
18+
Comedy
Byt
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
9 February 2023
Release date
9 February 2023
Russia
НМГ Кинопрокат
Budget
150,000,000 RUR
Worldwide Gross
$1,518,473
Production
Ilya Muromets
Also known as
Byt, To Be, Быть
Director
Aleksandr Kovtunets
Cast
Oleg Gaas
Dmitriy Vlaskin
Margarita Abroskina
Fedor Dobronravov
Aleksandr Kovtunets
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
Film Reviews
Николай Брегович
8 February 2023, 10:16
Супер фильм ) Очень понравился!
Ирина Куликова
12 February 2023, 14:22
Потеряла время. Начало интересное, а дальше полный бред. Не советую, фильм без сюжета.
Reviews
Film Trailers
Byt
Trailer
Stills
