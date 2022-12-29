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Poster of A Funny Dream, or Laughter and Tears
6.6
Kinoafisha Films A Funny Dream, or Laughter and Tears
6.6

A Funny Dream, or Laughter and Tears

, 1976
Vesyoloye snovideniye, ili smekh i slyozy
USSR / Comedy / 18+
Poster of A Funny Dream, or Laughter and Tears
6.6

Synopsis

A student and chess lover Andrey Popov, while getting sick the night before a chess game with a chess world champion Karpov, falls asleep and is having a dream. In this dream, he finds himself in a kingdom ruled by chess figures and playing cards. Chess figures (who are in power) are in a state of sadness due to a misterious disease that struck their young prince. While Andrey attempts to help them, the cards are preparing a coup...

Cast

Sergey Krupenikov
Andrey Popov
Yuliya Shulepova
Prince
Sergey Filippov
Sergey Filippov
Chess King
Vladimir Trukhanov
Pattissone
Georgy Vitsin
Georgy Vitsin
Jack of Spades
Georgy Vitsin
Georgy Vitsin
Jack of Spades
Valentina Pavlovna Kovel
Queen of Clubs
Valentina Pavlovna Kovel
Queen of Clubs
Valentina Pavlovna Kovel
Queen of Clubs
Oleg Popov
Oleg Popov
Mag Univer
Valentin Nikulin
Valentin Nikulin
Joker
Valentina Kosobutskaya
Valentina Kosobutskaya
Director Igor Usov
Writer Sergey Mikhalkov, Arnold Vitol
Composer Andrei Petrov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 2 hours 13 minutes
Production year 1976
World premiere 6 June 1976
Release date
6 June 1976 USSR
Production Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Vesyoloye snovideniye, ili smekh i slyozy, Весёлое сновидение, или Смех и слёзы, A Funny Dream, or Laughter and Tears, Vesyoloye Snovideniye, ili Smekh skvoz Slyozy, Весёлое сновидение, или Смех сквозь слёзы

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 29 December 2022
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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