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Poster of I Am Santa Claus
6.5
Kinoafisha Films I Am Santa Claus
6.5

I Am Santa Claus

, 2014
I Am Santa Claus
USA / Comedy, Documentary, Drama / 18+
Poster of I Am Santa Claus
6.5

Synopsis

Everyone thinks of Santa Claus as a magical figure without flaws, but the men who keep his legend alive, real-bearded professional Santas, are nothing like the jolly ol' Saint Nick we've all grown up knowing. In reality, the mall Santa in your cherished children's photo has problems just like the rest of us. Even the jolliest of men fall victim to divorce, job loss, insecurity and even the occasional hangover. 'I Am Santa Claus' is a documentary that follows the lives of five real-bearded professional Santa Clauses as they anticipate and prepare the coming holiday season while showing them for who they actually are flawed, flesh and blood men who feel an overbearing responsibility to protect the integrity of the spotless, untarnished reputation of the "Red Suit."

Cast

Mick Foley
Tommy Dreamer
Sid Haig
Russell Spice
Jim Stevenson
Santa Claus
Director Tommy Avallone
Composer John Avarese
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 4 November 2014
Release date
4 November 2014 USA
Budget $5,000
Production Double Windsor Films
Also known as
I Am Santa Claus, Yo soy Santa Claus, Я Санта Клаус

Film rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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