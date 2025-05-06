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Kurily. Na yuzhnykh beregakh
Kurily. Na yuzhnykh beregakh
, 2022
Kurily. Na yuzhnykh beregakh
Russia / Documentary / 18+
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Director
Stanislav Kraynik
,
Mikhail Moroz
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
55 minutes
Production year
2022
Production
Helipro, ID Production
Also known as
Kurily. Na yuzhnykh beregakh, Курилы. На южных берегах
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Best Russian Films
Updated 6 May 2025
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