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Varalaru Mukkiyam
6.0
Varalaru Mukkiyam
, 2022
Varalaru Mukkiyam
India / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.0
Synopsis
Karthik aspires to be famous and his friend Adaikalam aspires to be a politician. Karthik falls in love with his new neighbour but the sister of his love interest falls in love with him.
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Cast
Jiiva
Karthik
Kashmira Pardeshi
Yamuna
Pragya Nagra
Vtv Ganesh
Vaibhav Gohil
Dileep Ponnani
Dubai Mappillai
Saranya Ponvannan
Motta Rajendran
E. Ramdoss
K.S. Ravikumar
Director
Santhosh Rajan
Writer
Santhosh Rajan
Composer
Shaan Rahman
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 30 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
9 December 2022
Release date
9 December 2022
India
UA
Budget
10,000,000 INR
Production
Super Good Films
Also known as
Varalaru Mukkiyam, Varalaaru Mukkiyam, Varalaru Mukiyam, Varalaaru Mukiyam
More
Film rating
6.0
Rate
15
votes
4.2
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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