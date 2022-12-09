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Poster of Varalaru Mukkiyam
6.0
Kinoafisha Films Varalaru Mukkiyam
6.0

Varalaru Mukkiyam

, 2022
Varalaru Mukkiyam
India / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Varalaru Mukkiyam
6.0

Synopsis

Karthik aspires to be famous and his friend Adaikalam aspires to be a politician. Karthik falls in love with his new neighbour but the sister of his love interest falls in love with him.

Cast

Jiiva
Karthik
Kashmira Pardeshi
Yamuna
Pragya Nagra
Vtv Ganesh
Vaibhav Gohil
Dileep Ponnani
Dubai Mappillai
Saranya Ponvannan
Motta Rajendran
E. Ramdoss
K.S. Ravikumar
Director Santhosh Rajan
Writer Santhosh Rajan
Composer Shaan Rahman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 30 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 9 December 2022
Release date
9 December 2022 India UA
Budget 10,000,000 INR
Production Super Good Films
Also known as
Varalaru Mukkiyam, Varalaaru Mukkiyam, Varalaru Mukiyam, Varalaaru Mukiyam

Film rating

6.0
Rate 15 votes
4.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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