Poster of Farah
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Farah

Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Lina sets out on a quest to uncover a web of family secrets and regain her sanity after being medicated by her pharmaceutical director father.
Country Lebanon
Runtime 1 hour 59 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 24 November 2022
Worldwide Gross $548
Production Intuitive Features, Knockout Production Services
Also known as
Director
Hassiba Freiha
Kenton Oxley
Cast
Stephanie Atala
Majdi Machmouchi
Nader Abd Alhay
Joseph Akiki
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
