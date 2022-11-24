Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Farah
Farah
Farah
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Thriller
Synopsis
Lina sets out on a quest to uncover a web of family secrets and regain her sanity after being medicated by her pharmaceutical director father.
Expand
Country
Lebanon
Runtime
1 hour 59 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
24 November 2022
Worldwide Gross
$548
Production
Intuitive Features, Knockout Production Services
Also known as
Farah
Director
Hassiba Freiha
Kenton Oxley
Cast
Stephanie Atala
Majdi Machmouchi
Nader Abd Alhay
Joseph Akiki
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.9
Rate
10
votes
6.5
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree