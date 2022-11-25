Menu
Poster of Shefeekkinte Santhosham
Kinoafisha Films Shefeekkinte Santhosham

Shefeekkinte Santhosham

Shefeekkinte Santhosham 18+
Synopsis

Shefeek, an expatriate, is a good samaritan who is loved by everybody around him. During his short visit to his hometown for his wedding, he gets into an issue which brings out the true colours of his kith and kin.
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 8 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 6 January 2023
World premiere 25 November 2022
Release date
25 November 2022 India U
Worldwide Gross $17,817
Production Unni Mukundan Films
Also known as
Shefeekkinte Santhosham
Director
Anup Pandalam
Cast
Unni Mukundan
Athmeeya Rajan
Divya Pillai
Sminu Sijo
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
