Poster of Yaara Vey
1 poster
Yaara Vey

Yaara Vey

Yaara Vey 18+


Synopsis

Triangles are always messy and the one between the disciplined Sania, the gentle Armaan and the maverick Samir was more than she bargained for.
Country Pakistan
Runtime 2 hours 37 minutes
Production year 2022
Worldwide Gross $1,710
Production Beeline Productions
Also known as
Yaara Vey
Director
Manish Pawar
Cast
Sarah Alshareef
Sanjay Chopra
Asad Raza Khan
Marina Khan
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.1
Rate 13 votes
8.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
