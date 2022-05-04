Menu
IMDb Rating: 6.5
Synopsis

While working part-time as a food deliveryman, Antoine, an aspiring young rapper from the suburbs of Paris, meets Mrs. Loiseau, an eminent teacher at the Paris Opéra. Stunned by the young man's raw talent, she introduces him to the world of opera. As Antoine becomes one of Mrs. Loiseau's students, he hides his new dream from his friends and family, fearing that they won’t understand – this double life burdens him... Somewhere in between the gilded and uptight Parisian upper-class, and the harsh yet free-spirited and familiar suburbs he grew up in, Antoine will have to find his own voice.
Country France
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 20 December 2022
World premiere 4 May 2022
Release date
16 September 2022 Canada
4 May 2022 France U
3 November 2022 Germany 12
21 July 2022 Greece
6 February 2025 Israel 14
4 May 2022 Mexico B
9 June 2022 Spain
Worldwide Gross $2,747,510
Production Firstep Productions, Darka Movies, StudioCanal
Also known as
Ténor, Tenor, A tenor, Eine Stimme - zwei Welten, Ο τενόρος, Тенор, テノール！人生はハーモニー
Director
Claude Zidi Jr.
Cast
Michèle Laroque
Michèle Laroque
Mohammed Belkhir
Guillaume Duhesme
Guillaume Duhesme
Maëva El Aroussi
6.4
6.5 IMDb
