Poster of Gold
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Gold

Gold

Gold 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

The story unravels between the incidents that take place within four days of Joshi, a mobile shop owner who purchases a new car owing to a marriage alliance that is almost fixed with a girl called Radha.
Gold - trailer
Gold  trailer
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 45 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 1 December 2022
Release date
1 December 2022 India U
Worldwide Gross $302,207
Production Magic Frames, Prithviraj Productions
Also known as
Gold
Director
Alphonse Puthren
Cast
Nayanthara
Nayanthara
Prithviraj Sukumaran
Roshan Mathew
Deepti Sati
Cast and Crew

Film rating

4.6
Rate 10 votes
4.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
Gold - trailer
Gold Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
