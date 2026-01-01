Menu
Out of Focus

Out of Focus 18+
Synopsis

Ohad Naharin is Israel's "rock star" choreographer, and artistic director of Batsheva Dance Company. He specializes in getting world-class dancers to move from their guts-not the mirror-by ...
Country Israel / USA
Runtime 52 minutes
Production year 2007
Production Heymann Brothers Films
Also known as
Out of Focus
Director
Tomer Heymann
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
