Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
RCC MMA. Osnovnoy kard. Ismailov vs Shlemenko
RCC MMA. Osnovnoy kard. Ismailov vs Shlemenko
, 2022
Russia / Sport / 18+
About
Showtimes
Posters
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
4 hours 0 minute
Production year
2022
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
Sem vyorst do rassveta
2025, Russia, Drama, War, History
The Magic Faraway Tree
2025, USA, Adventure, Family
Zhdun 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Hokum
2026, Ireland, Horror
Otets
2026, Russia, Drama, War
Litvyak
2026, Russia, Action, Drama, History, War
Gruzovichki
2026, Russia, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree