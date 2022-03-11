Menu
Russian
Poster of Skate Dreams
1 poster
Skate Dreams

Skate Dreams

Skate Dreams 18+
Synopsis

Skate Dreams, the first feature documentary about the rise of women’s skateboarding, profiles a group of women whose pursuit of self-expression, equality, and freedom have created an international movement on and off their skateboards. From their boycott of the X-Games, to their defiance of traditional skateboarding gatekeepers, through grueling worldwide skate competitions in the run up to the Olympics, Skate Dreams showcases the charismatic personalities, indomitable spirits and amazing talent of these trailblazing pioneers. Directed by Peabody Award-winning filmmaker Jessica Edwards (MAVIS!).
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 11 March 2022
Production Film First Co., Topiary Productions
Also known as
Skate Dreams
Director
Jessica Edwards
Cast
Kouv ‘Tin’ Chansangva
Nicole Hause
Mimi Knoop
Nora Vasconcellos
Cast and Crew
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
