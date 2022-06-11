Menu
Poster of Fashion Reimagined
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Fashion Reimagined

Fashion Reimagined

Fashion Reimagined 18+
Synopsis

Follows Amy Powney, a daughter of environmental activists, during her trajectory from outsider to industry leader as she sets out to create a fashion collection that's ethical and sustainable at every level.
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 11 June 2022
Worldwide Gross $72,244
Production Doc Society, Duck Productions, Cedar Creek Productions
Also known as
Fashion Reimagined, Moda od nowa, Moda, iz početka, Rehellinen muoti, Reinventando la moda, Ümberkujundatud mood, Η μόδα από την αρχή, ファッション・リイマジン
Director
Becky Hutner
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.8
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
