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Poster of Water Boy
Kinoafisha Films Water Boy

Water Boy

, 2022
Водный мальчик
Tajikistan / Drama / 18+
Poster of Water Boy

Synopsis

This social drama takes place in a traditional fishing village located on the bank of a Tajik sea. Recently, the village has been facing ecological and environmental disaster amidst its transition between tradition and modernity. Barakat, an honest and respected old village man, doesn't support the Boat Shopkeeper who smuggles harmful goods into the village. Barakat has only one confidante, Ramses, a small village boy. The village is visited by a group of filmmakers shooting a film and they cast Safar, Ramses's father, as the lead while Salima (Ramses's mother) struggles to convince Safar and her son to relocate to the city.

Cast

Mehrojiddin Safar
Ramses
Ubaydulo Omon
Barakat
Soro Sobir
Salima
Marhabo Alimamadova
The Make-Up Artist
Asomiddin Bekmuhammedov
The Master Cameraman
Abdurahim Nabiev
The Assistant
Hasan Qosim
The Production Designer
Ahmadjoni Qutbuddinzoda
Safar
Olamafruz Sharifi
The Director
Ahliddin Sharipov
The Commander
Director Fayzullo Faiz
Writer Fayzullo Faiz, Nosir Rahmonov
Composer Daler Nazarov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Tajikistan
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2022
Production Tajikfilm
Also known as
Bachai Obi, Water Boy, Водный мальчик

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 17 January 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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