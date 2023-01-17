This social drama takes place in a traditional fishing village located on the bank of a Tajik sea. Recently, the village has been facing ecological and environmental disaster amidst its transition between tradition and modernity. Barakat, an honest and respected old village man, doesn't support the Boat Shopkeeper who smuggles harmful goods into the village. Barakat has only one confidante, Ramses, a small village boy. The village is visited by a group of filmmakers shooting a film and they cast Safar, Ramses's father, as the lead while Salima (Ramses's mother) struggles to convince Safar and her son to relocate to the city.