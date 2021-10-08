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Poster of Tengiz
Kinoafisha Films Tengiz

Tengiz

, 2022
Tengiz
Uzbekistan / Drama / 18+
Poster of Tengiz

Cast

Kupzhursin Allanazarov
Sitora Farmonova
Director Mansur Abdukhalikov
Writer Gafur Eshmuradov, Shukhrat Rizayev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Uzbekistan
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 8 October 2021
Production Uzbekkino
Also known as
Tengiz, 텡기즈

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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