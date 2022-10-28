Menu
Poster of The Chambermaid
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Chambermaid

The Chambermaid

Sluzka 18+
Synopsis

Just before World War 1, the fifteen-year-old poverty-stricken Anne from a small Slovak town is sent to Prague to be a maid in a wealthy family. She meets Resi, the daughter of a noble family, who was born and raised to be an adornment and a trophy – of the house, of her family, of Austria-Hungary. Anne and Resi, two girls born in the same year, but at the other ends of the social ladder, find a soulmate in each other. They become best friends, lovers and the only light in a male-dominated world.
Country Czechia / Slovakia
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 19 December 2024
World premiere 28 October 2022
Release date
16 March 2023 Czechia
2 February 2023 Slovakia
Worldwide Gross $242,339
Production Bright Sight Pictures, Cineart TV, Bright Sight Pictures
Also known as
Sluzka, The Chambermaid, La doncella (Sluzka), Sem Medo de Amar, Služka, Slúžka, Toatüdruk
Director
Mariana Čengel Solčanská
Cast
Dana Droppová
Zuzana Mauréry
Vica Kerekes
Vica Kerekes
Anna Geislerová
Karel Dobrý
Cast and Crew
