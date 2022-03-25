The hard life of a hardcore football hooligan in a Bulgarian mining town where operations have long since shut down and the future looks bleak. But is there another side to his tough and violent facade?
CountryBulgaria
Runtime1 hour 21 minutes
Production year2022
Online premiere6 October 2022
World premiere25 March 2022
Worldwide Gross$99
ProductionSmarty Pants Shooter, HBO Max
Also known as
No Place for You in Our Town, Nie chcemy Ciebie w naszym mieście, Non c'è posto per te nella nostra città, Нямаш място в нашия град