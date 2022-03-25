Menu
No Place for You in Our Town

No Place for You in Our Town

No Place for You in Our Town
Synopsis

The hard life of a hardcore football hooligan in a Bulgarian mining town where operations have long since shut down and the future looks bleak. But is there another side to his tough and violent facade?
Country Bulgaria
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 6 October 2022
World premiere 25 March 2022
Worldwide Gross $99
Production Smarty Pants Shooter, HBO Max
Also known as
No Place for You in Our Town, Nie chcemy Ciebie w naszym mieście, Non c'è posto per te nella nostra città, Нямаш място в нашия град
Director
Nikolay Stefanov
6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
