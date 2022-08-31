Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Bone Breakers
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Bone Breakers

The Bone Breakers

Spaccaossa 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Inside a warehouse in Palermo, a group of people smashes a man’s arm to pieces with a wheelie bag packed with weights. This is the method used by an amateur criminal organization that fractures the limbs of its willing victims before staging fake accidents and raking in the insurance payouts. Vincenzo recruits the individuals from among the down-and-outs that haunt the city streets, where Luisa is a habitué, since she gets her crack there. Vincenzo’s problems suddenly get worse, though, after a series of mistakes shut him out of the gang, and Luisa is now his only chance: he convinces her to have her bones broken.
Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 31 August 2022
Release date
24 November 2022 Italy
Worldwide Gross $35,844
Production Tramp Ltd., Rai Cinema, Regione Siciliana
Also known as
Spaccaossa, Kondimurdjad, Rompehuesos, The Bone Breakers
Director
Vincenzo Pirrotta
Cast
Luigi Lo Cascio
Luigi Lo Cascio
Filippo Luna
Filippo Luna
Maziar Firouzi
Vincenzo Pirrotta
Selene Caramazza
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Zolotoy dubl
Zolotoy dubl
2026, Russia, Sport, Drama
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more