Inside a warehouse in Palermo, a group of people smashes a man’s arm to pieces with a wheelie bag packed with weights. This is the method used by an amateur criminal organization that fractures the limbs of its willing victims before staging fake accidents and raking in the insurance payouts. Vincenzo recruits the individuals from among the down-and-outs that haunt the city streets, where Luisa is a habitué, since she gets her crack there. Vincenzo’s problems suddenly get worse, though, after a series of mistakes shut him out of the gang, and Luisa is now his only chance: he convinces her to have her bones broken.
CountryItaly
Runtime1 hour 45 minutes
Production year2022
World premiere31 August 2022
Release date
24 November 2022
Italy
Worldwide Gross$35,844
ProductionTramp Ltd., Rai Cinema, Regione Siciliana
Also known as
Spaccaossa, Kondimurdjad, Rompehuesos, The Bone Breakers