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Poster of The Key of Baku
9.4
Kinoafisha Films The Key of Baku
9.4

The Key of Baku

, 2022
Bakının açarı
Azerbaijan / Action / 18+
Poster of The Key of Baku
9.4

Cast

Niza Ahmad
Anar Ali
Ibrahim Alizade
Urfan Cabbarli
Vusal Dastan
Maya Huseynli
Fidan Ismayilova
Director Zaur Tahirsoy
Writer Zaur Tahirsoy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Azerbaijan
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2022
Budget $25
Production Azerbaijan Film Academy
Also known as
The Key of Baku

Film rating

9.4
Rate 15 votes
8.8 IMDb
Updated 25 February 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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