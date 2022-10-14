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6.3
Kinoafisha
Films
Traces
6.3
Traces
, 2022
Tragovi
Croatia, Lithuania, Serbia / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Filming locations
6.3
Synopsis
After the death of her father, young scientist Ana struggles with an identity crisis, being the last member of a once large family. The changes inside her are suddenly reflected in reality - loneliness, crisis, emigration - and he...
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Cast
Niksa Butijer
Jozo
Mate Gulin
Tata
Marija Skaricic
Ana
Lana Baric
Vera
Tvrtko Juric
TV voditelj
Dragan Mićanović
Andrija
Tanja Smoje
Danci
Marina Redzepovic
Lana
Aleksandra Naumov
Mateja
Barbara Nola
Lijecnica
Director
Dubravka Turic
Writer
Danijel Zezelj
,
Dubravka Turic
,
Ankica Juric Tilic
Composer
Jonas Jurkunas
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Croatia / Lithuania / Serbia
Runtime
1 hour 38 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
14 October 2022
Worldwide Gross
$1,754
Production
Kinorama, Tremora, Corona Film
Also known as
Tragovi, Traces, Ślady, Трагови/Tragovi, Pėdsakai
More
Film rating
6.3
Rate
10
votes
5.8
IMDb
Updated 26 August 2024
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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