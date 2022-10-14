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Poster of Traces
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Traces
6.3

Traces

, 2022
Tragovi
Croatia, Lithuania, Serbia / Drama / 18+
Poster of Traces
6.3

Synopsis

After the death of her father, young scientist Ana struggles with an identity crisis, being the last member of a once large family. The changes inside her are suddenly reflected in reality - loneliness, crisis, emigration - and he...

Cast

Niksa Butijer
Jozo
Mate Gulin
Tata
Marija Skaricic
Ana
Lana Baric
Vera
Tvrtko Juric
TV voditelj
Dragan Mićanović
Andrija
Tanja Smoje
Danci
Marina Redzepovic
Lana
Aleksandra Naumov
Mateja
Barbara Nola
Lijecnica
Director Dubravka Turic
Writer Danijel Zezelj, Dubravka Turic, Ankica Juric Tilic
Composer Jonas Jurkunas
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Croatia / Lithuania / Serbia
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 14 October 2022
Worldwide Gross $1,754
Production Kinorama, Tremora, Corona Film
Also known as
Tragovi, Traces, Ślady, Трагови/Tragovi, Pėdsakai

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Updated 26 August 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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