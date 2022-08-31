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Poster of Valeria Is Getting Married
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Valeria Is Getting Married
7.0

Valeria Is Getting Married

, 2022
Valeria Mithatenet
Israel, Ukraine / Drama / 18+
Poster of Valeria Is Getting Married
7.0

Synopsis

Christina is a Ukrainian woman who moved to Israel through a ‘bride-to-order’ kind of deal. Compared to her life back in Ukraine, life in Israel is great for Christina. She works in a beauty salon, earns her own money, and loves Israel. Her Israeli husband Michael is also satisfied with this marriage. He is happy that he found a woman who can live with him. In fact, he is so satisfied that he starts his own little business scouting for Ukrainian brides for other Israeli men. Michael’s recent matchmaking is a special one—the bride’s name is Valeria, and she’s Christina’s younger sister. Michael went out of his way and found the best man he could get for her. His name is Eitan, and while he may not be the most handsome guy in the country, he is a good-hearted, generous man. However, Valeria is different to her older sister. And the whole delicate balance is at risk.

Cast

Dasha Tvoronovich
Dasha Tvoronovich
Valeria
Lena Fraifeld
Christina
Avraham Shalom Levi
Eitan
Yaakov Zada-Daniel
Michael
Viktoria Kozak
Katia
Hilla Sarjon
Eti
Vitali Voskoboinkov
Director Michal Vinik
Writer Michal Vinik, Ayelet Kait, Volodymyr Yatsenko
Composer Daphna Keenan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Israel / Ukraine
Runtime 1 hour 16 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 31 August 2022
Release date
25 May 2023 Germany
4 May 2023 Greece
22 March 2023 Israel All
16 March 2023 Lithuania N13
Production ForeFilms, Lama Films, Lama Productions
Also known as
Valeria Mithatenet, Valeria Is Getting Married, Il matrimonio di Valeria, Valeria Evleniyor, Valeria läheb mehele, Valeria se mărită, Valeria viene a casarse, Valeria wychodzi za mąż, Η Βαλέρια παντρεύεται, Валерия се омъжва, Валерія виходить заміж, 瓦莱里娅要结婚了

Film rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Updated 26 August 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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