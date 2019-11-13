Menu
The Soul of Wine
L'âme du vin
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Documentary
Synopsis
Wine is birthed from the encounter between land, sky, and Man. Each year in Burgundy, the success of its vintage is a veritable epic. Work in the vineyards and wine cellars throughout the seasons gives fruit to wine that is except...
Expand
Country
France
Runtime
1 hour 41 minutes
Production year
2019
World premiere
13 November 2019
Release date
13 November 2019
France
U
Production
Schuch Productions, Joparige Films, 127 Wall
Also known as
L'âme du vin, The Soul of Wine, ソウル・オブ・ワイン
Director
Marie-Ange Gorbanevsky
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.9
Rate
10
votes
6.8
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
