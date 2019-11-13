Menu
Poster of The Soul of Wine
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Soul of Wine

The Soul of Wine

L'âme du vin 18+
Synopsis

Wine is birthed from the encounter between land, sky, and Man. Each year in Burgundy, the success of its vintage is a veritable epic. Work in the vineyards and wine cellars throughout the seasons gives fruit to wine that is except...
Country France
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2019
World premiere 13 November 2019
Release date
13 November 2019 France U
Production Schuch Productions, Joparige Films, 127 Wall
Also known as
L'âme du vin, The Soul of Wine, ソウル・オブ・ワイン
Director
Marie-Ange Gorbanevsky
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
