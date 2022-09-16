Las paredes hablan is Carlos Saura's peculiar take on the origin of art. The acclaimed and multi-award winning director, with more than 50 films to his name, portrays the evolution and relationship of art with the wall as a creative canvas from the first graphic revolutions of the prehistoric caves to the most avant-garde urban expressions. A thrilling and personal journey in the company of figures including Juan Luis Arsuaga, Miquel Barceló, Zeta, Musa 71 and Suso 33.
CountrySpain
Runtime1 hour 15 minutes
Production year2022
World premiere16 September 2022
Release date
3 February 2023
Spain
Worldwide Gross$24,805
ProductionMalvalanda
Also known as
Las paredes hablan, I zidovi mogu govoriti, Ściany mogą mówić, Seinad oskavad rääkida, Walls Can Talk, Стены умеют говорить, Стіни говорять, 墙壁会说话, 壁は語る