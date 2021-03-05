Menu
Poster of The Good Woman of Sichuan
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Good Woman of Sichuan

The Good Woman of Sichuan

The Good Woman of Sichuan 18+
Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2021
World premiere 5 March 2021
Also known as
The Good Woman of Sichuan, Sichuan hao nuren, 四川好女人
Director
Sabrina Zhao
Cast
Zhao Ruobing
He Weihang
Sabrina Zhao
Sherry Wu
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.1
Rate 12 votes
6.1 IMDb
Stills
