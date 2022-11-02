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Cyrano de Bergerac
Cyrano de Bergerac
, 2022
Cyrano de Bergerac
Russia / Theatrical / 18+
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Cast
Yuriy Chursin
Cyrano de Bergerac
Paulina Andreyeva
Roxane
Kuzma Kotrelev
Christian
Igor Zolotovitskiy
De Guiche
Anton Efremov
Ligniere
Aleksander Usov
Ragueneau
Director
Egor Peregudov
Writer
Edmond Rostand
Composer
Sergey Filippov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
3 hours 20 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
2 November 2022
Release date
2 November 2022
Kazakhstan
16+
Also known as
Cyrano de Bergerac
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