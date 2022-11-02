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Poster of Cyrano de Bergerac
Kinoafisha Films Cyrano de Bergerac

Cyrano de Bergerac

, 2022
Cyrano de Bergerac
Russia / Theatrical / 18+
Poster of Cyrano de Bergerac

Cast

Yuriy Chursin
Yuriy Chursin
Cyrano de Bergerac
Paulina Andreyeva
Paulina Andreyeva
Roxane
Kuzma Kotrelev
Kuzma Kotrelev
Christian
Igor Zolotovitskiy
Igor Zolotovitskiy
De Guiche
Anton Efremov
Ligniere
Aleksander Usov
Ragueneau
Director Egor Peregudov
Writer Edmond Rostand
Composer Sergey Filippov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 3 hours 20 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 2 November 2022
Release date
2 November 2022 Kazakhstan 16+
Also known as
Cyrano de Bergerac

Film rating

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