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Poster of Rogue Agent
6.3
Rogue Agent - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Rogue Agent
6.3

Rogue Agent

, 2022
Rogue Agent
Great Britain, Germany, USA / Drama, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Rogue Agent
6.3
Rogue Agent - Dubbed trailer
Rogue Agent  Dubbed trailer

Cast

James Norton
James Norton
Robert Freegard
Gemma Arterton
Gemma Arterton
Alice Archer
Sarah Goldberg
Sarah Goldberg
Marisa Abela
Marisa Abela
Sophie Jones
Shazad Latif
Shazad Latif
Matthew Douglas
Matty
Rob Malone
Ian Preston
Freya Mavor
Freya Mavor
Mae Hansen
Peter Heenan
Niall O'Connor
Michael Drake
Sean O'Hagan
Julian Barratt
Julian Barratt
Phil
Philip Wright
Jeremy Ascott
Director Adam Patterson
Writer Michael Bronner, Adam Patterson, Declan Lawn
Composer Hannah Peel
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain / Germany / USA
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 27 July 2022
World premiere 27 July 2022
Release date
25 August 2022 Netherlands 12
12 August 2022 Spain 16
18 August 2022 Ukraine 16+
Worldwide Gross $192,880
Production Anhinga Media, Great Point Media, Night Train Media
Also known as
Rogue Agent, Agente oculto, Caccia all'agente Freegard, Chasing Agent Freegard, Freegard, Gazember ügynök, O Agente Vigarista, Petturlik agent, Szpieg, którego nie było, Διπλή ταυτότητα, Двойной агент, Фіктивний агент, Шпион, которого не было, عميل محتال, 로그 에이전트, 弗雷加德, Szpieg którego nie było, Rogue Agent - Er liebt nur dich

Film rating

6.3
Rate 12 votes
6.5 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Rogue Agent - Dubbed trailer
Rogue Agent Dubbed trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

[first lines]
Sophie Jones [narrating] There's a trick that spies use. He told me that they learn it on their first day of training. If you want to make an instant connection with someone, look into their eyes. Just long enough to register their eye color.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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