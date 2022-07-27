ProductionAnhinga Media, Great Point Media, Night Train Media
Also known as
Rogue Agent, Agente oculto, Caccia all'agente Freegard, Chasing Agent Freegard, Freegard, Gazember ügynök, O Agente Vigarista, Petturlik agent, Szpieg, którego nie było, Διπλή ταυτότητα, Двойной агент, Фіктивний агент, Шпион, которого не было, عميل محتال, 로그 에이전트, 弗雷加德, Szpieg którego nie było, Rogue Agent - Er liebt nur dich
Sophie Jones[narrating] There's a trick that spies use. He told me that they learn it on their first day of training. If you want to make an instant connection with someone, look into their eyes. Just long enough to register their eye color.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.