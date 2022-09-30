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Poster of Yanlis Anlama 2
4.9
Kinoafisha Films Yanlis Anlama 2
4.9

Yanlis Anlama 2

, 2022
Yanlis Anlama 2
Turkey / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Yanlis Anlama 2
4.9

Cast

Cemal Hünal
Yilmaz Gruda
Islam Mehraliyev
Ercan Rasulov
Gulshan Huseynli
Ramin Nezir
Chef Security
Director Aykut Taskin
Writer Yazi Isleri
Composer Nihat Colak
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Turkey
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 30 September 2022
Release date
30 September 2022 Turkey
Worldwide Gross $61,647
Production JB Films
Also known as
Yanlis Anlama 2, Yanlış Anlama 2

Film rating

4.9
Rate 14 votes
4 IMDb
Place in the rating
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