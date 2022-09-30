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4.9
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Yanlis Anlama 2
4.9
Yanlis Anlama 2
, 2022
Yanlis Anlama 2
Turkey / Comedy / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
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Filming locations
4.9
Cast
Cemal Hünal
Yilmaz Gruda
Islam Mehraliyev
Ercan Rasulov
Gulshan Huseynli
Ramin Nezir
Chef Security
Director
Aykut Taskin
Writer
Yazi Isleri
Composer
Nihat Colak
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Turkey
Runtime
1 hour 44 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
30 September 2022
Release date
30 September 2022
Turkey
Worldwide Gross
$61,647
Production
JB Films
Also known as
Yanlis Anlama 2, Yanlış Anlama 2
More
Film rating
4.9
Rate
14
votes
4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
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