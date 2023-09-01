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Poster of Finally Dawn
5.6
Finally Dawn - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Finally Dawn
5.6

Finally Dawn

, 2023
Finalmente L'alba
Italy / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Finally Dawn
5.6
Finally Dawn - Dubbed trailer
Finally Dawn  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

A young Roman woman during the 1950s is on the verge of becoming engaged to a man. She goes to Cinecittà to do an audition as an extra and is thrust into this almost infinite night during which she discovers herself.

Cast

Willem Dafoe
Willem Dafoe
Rufus Priori
Lily James
Lily James
Josephine Esperanto
Joe Keery
Joe Keery
Sean Lockwood
Rachel Sennott
Rachel Sennott
Nan Roth
Rebecca Antonaci
Rebecca Antonaci
Mimosa
Alba Rohrwacher
Alba Rohrwacher
Alida Valli
Sofia Panizzi
Iris
Carmen Pommella
Elvira
Giovanni Moschella
Ugo
Enzo Casertano
Rinaldo
Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson
Thot
Anna Manuelli
Anna
Director Saverio Costanzo
Writer Saverio Costanzo
Composer Massimo Martellotta
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 59 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 29 May 2024
World premiere 1 September 2023
Release date
29 February 2024 Russia Парадиз
29 February 2024 Azerbaijan
14 December 2023 Bulgaria
14 February 2024 Italy 6+
29 February 2024 Kazakhstan 18+
29 February 2024 Kyrgyzstan
29 February 2024 Moldova
29 February 2024 Tajikistan
18 July 2025 USA
11 April 2024 Ukraine
14 December 2023 Uzbekistan
Budget €28,500,000
Worldwide Gross $413,740
Production Wildside, Rai Cinema, Fremantle
Also known as
Finalmente l'alba, Finally Dawn, Долгожданный рассвет, Finalmente a Madrugada, Nareszcie świt, Şafak Sökerken, Көптен күткен таң, Нарешті світанок

Film rating

5.6
Rate 13 votes
5.8 IMDb
Updated 18 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Finally Dawn - Dubbed trailer
Finally Dawn Dubbed trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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