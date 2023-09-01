A young Roman woman during the 1950s is on the verge of becoming engaged to a man. She goes to Cinecittà to do an audition as an extra and is thrust into this almost infinite night during which she discovers herself.
|29 February 2024
|Russia
|Парадиз
|29 February 2024
|Azerbaijan
|14 December 2023
|Bulgaria
|14 February 2024
|Italy
|6+
|29 February 2024
|Kazakhstan
|18+
|29 February 2024
|Kyrgyzstan
|29 February 2024
|Moldova
|29 February 2024
|Tajikistan
|18 July 2025
|USA
|11 April 2024
|Ukraine
|14 December 2023
|Uzbekistan