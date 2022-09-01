Menu
Poster of Pritvoris' vtoroy zhenoy
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Pritvoris' vtoroy zhenoy

Pritvoris' vtoroy zhenoy

Pritvoris' vtoroy zhenoy 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Kazakhstan
Runtime 1 hour 19 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 1 September 2022
Release date
1 September 2022 Kazakhstan 16+
Also known as
Pritvoris' vtoroy zhenoy, Притворись второй женой
Director
Keykishev Marlen
Cast
Sharip Serik
Sharip Serik
Zarina Khadzhimetova
Chingiz Kapin
Roman Almanskiy
Laura Muhtar
Cast and Crew
Film rating

0.0
Rate 1 vote
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
