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Poster of Joyeuse Retraite! 2
4.2
Kinoafisha Films Joyeuse Retraite! 2
4.2

Joyeuse Retraite! 2

, 2022
Joyeuse Retraite! 2
France / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Joyeuse Retraite! 2
4.2

Cast

Thierry Lhermitte
Thierry Lhermitte
Philippe Blanchot
Michèle Laroque
Michèle Laroque
Marilou Blanchot
Nicolas Martinez
Olivier
Constance Labbé
Léa
Gabriela Barros
Gérante du magasin
Sasha Aktas
Félix
Manon Barroy
Juliette
Roméo Do Valle
Casanova
Garance Bracq
Enfant égaré
Eléa Masina-Janot
Enfant égaré
Director Fabrice Bracq
Writer Fabrice Bracq
Composer Adrien Bekerman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 22 November 2022
World premiere 20 July 2022
Release date
20 July 2022 Belgium
14 October 2022 Canada
20 July 2022 France
11 August 2022 Hungary 12
22 July 2022 Lithuania N13
Worldwide Gross $2,451,900
Production Les Films Manuel Munz, SND Films, M6 Films
Also known as
Joyeuse retraite! 2, Finally Retired!, Atostogos prancūziškai, Családból is megárt a sok 2: Irány Portugália!, Jubilació impossible 2, Jubilación imposible 2, Napokon umirovljeni, Nareszcie emerytura 2, Одмор у Португалији, Счастливой пенсии 2

Film rating

4.2
Rate 12 votes
5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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