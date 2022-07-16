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5.6
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Zabytoye chudo
5.6
Zabytoye chudo
, 2022
Zabytoye chudo
Russia / Animation, Family, Adventure / 18+
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5.6
Zabytoye chudo
Trailer
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Cast
Anna Khilkevich
Nastya Druzhinina
Daniil Eldarov
Strazhnik
Vladimir Voytyuk
Diomid Vinogradov
Prochor Aleksandrovitsj Tsjechovskoy
Dima
Stepan Derevyankin
Andreyka
Dmitriy Filimonov
Monakh
Ivan Kalinin
Oslyabya
Ivan Litvinov
Staryy monakh
Ivan Litvinov
Staryy monakh
Ivan Litvinov
Staryy monakh
Svetlana Novikova
Inna Sergeevna
Director
Andrey Kolpin
Writer
Evgeny Golovin
,
Mariya Parfenova
,
Oleg Veselov
Composer
Aleksandr Billion
,
Sergey Bogolyubsky
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
16 July 2022
Release date
16 July 2022
Russia
Централ Партнершип
16 July 2022
Kazakhstan
Budget
175,000,000 RUR
Worldwide Gross
$472,739
Also known as
Zabytoye chudo, Забытое чудо, Zabytoe chudo
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Cartoon rating
5.6
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12
votes
4
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