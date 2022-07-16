Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Zabytoye chudo
5.6
Zabytoye chudo - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Zabytoye chudo
5.6

Zabytoye chudo

, 2022
Zabytoye chudo
Russia / Animation, Family, Adventure / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Zabytoye chudo
5.6
Zabytoye chudo - Trailer
Zabytoye chudo  Trailer

Cast

Anna Khilkevich
Anna Khilkevich
Nastya Druzhinina
Daniil Eldarov
Daniil Eldarov
Strazhnik
Vladimir Voytyuk
Vladimir Voytyuk
Diomid Vinogradov
Diomid Vinogradov
Prochor Aleksandrovitsj Tsjechovskoy
Prochor Aleksandrovitsj Tsjechovskoy
Dima
Stepan Derevyankin
Andreyka
Dmitriy Filimonov
Dmitriy Filimonov
Monakh
Ivan Kalinin
Oslyabya
Ivan Litvinov
Staryy monakh
Ivan Litvinov
Staryy monakh
Ivan Litvinov
Staryy monakh
Svetlana Novikova
Inna Sergeevna
Director Andrey Kolpin
Writer Evgeny Golovin, Mariya Parfenova, Oleg Veselov
Composer Aleksandr Billion, Sergey Bogolyubsky
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 16 July 2022
Release date
16 July 2022 Russia Централ Партнершип
16 July 2022 Kazakhstan
Budget 175,000,000 RUR
Worldwide Gross $472,739
Also known as
Zabytoye chudo, Забытое чудо, Zabytoe chudo

Cartoon rating

5.6
Rate 12 votes
4 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films  Best Russian Films 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Zabytoye chudo - Trailer
Zabytoye chudo Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more