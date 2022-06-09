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Golosa Arktiki
Golosa Arktiki
, 2022
Golosa Arktiki
Russia / Documentary / 18+
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Golosa Arktiki
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Denis Simachyov
Self
Masne Vanuyto
Self
Nikolay Kurilov
Self
Anisya Taybarey
Self
Director
Ivan Vdovin
Writer
Ivan Zavaruev
Composer
Denis Simachyov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 26 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
9 June 2022
Release date
9 June 2022
Russia
Централ Партнершип
6+
Also known as
Golosa Arktiki, Голоса Арктики, 极地低语
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Updated 6 May 2025
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