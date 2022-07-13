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Poster of Zolotaya maska v kino: Voyna i mir
Kinoafisha Films Zolotaya maska v kino: Voyna i mir

Zolotaya maska v kino: Voyna i mir

, 2022
Russia / Theatrical / 18+
Poster of Zolotaya maska v kino: Voyna i mir

Cast

Sergey Makovetsky
Sergey Makovetsky
Irina Kupchenko
Irina Kupchenko
Kseniya Treyster
Kseniya Treyster
Yevgeny Knyazev
Yevgeny Knyazev
Yuriy Polyak
Yuriy Polyak
Director Rimas Tuminas
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 4 hours 45 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 13 July 2022
Release date
13 July 2022 Kazakhstan 16+

Film rating

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