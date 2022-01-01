ProductionCasey Patterson Entertainment, Pulse Films, Warner Horizon Unscripted Television
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, Harry Potter 20 Aniversario: Regreso a Hogwarts, 20-річчя Гаррі Поттера: Повернення до Гоґвортсу, Comemoração de 20 Anos de Harry Potter: De Volta a Hogwarts, Garri Potter 20 yildan so'ng: Xogvartsga qaytish, Hario Poterio 20-osios metinės: Sugrįžimas į Hogvartsą, Harry Potter - 20. rocznica: Powrót do Hogwartu, Harry Potter : Retour à Poudlard, Harry Potter : Retour à Poudlard - 20 ans de magie, Harry Potter 20 let filmové magie: Návrat do Bradavic, Harry Potter 20-årsjubileum: Tillbaka till Hogwarts, Harry Potter 20. évforduló: Visszatérés Roxfortba, Harry Potter 20. Yıldönümü: Hogwarts'a Dönüş, Harry Potter: Regreso a Hogwarts, Harry Potter: retour à Poudlard, Kỉ Niệm 20 Năm Harry Potter: Tựu Trường Hogwarts, Гарри Поттер 20 лет спустя: Возвращение в Хогвартс, Гаррі Поттер 20 років потому: Повернення до Гоґвортсу, Хари Потер 20. годишњица: Повратак у Хогвортс, هاري بوتر توينيث أنفيرساري: ريترن تو هوجورتس, ハリー・ポッター20周年記念：リターン・トゥ・ホグワーツ, 哈利波特二十週年：重返霍格華茲
Robbie ColtraneThe legacy of the movies is, I suspect, that my children's generation will show them to their children. So you could be watching it in 50 years' time, easy. I'll not be here, sadly, but... But Hagrid will, yes.